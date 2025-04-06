We Didn’t Engage ESN To Help Combat Crime – Abia Govt

Share

The Abia State Government, led by Governor Alex Otti, has dismissed as false and malicious the report circulated by some bloggers claiming that the administration engaged the Eastern Security Network (ESN) to confront Fulani herdsmen and protect Abia farmers.

Sunday Telegraph reports that the story, which went viral on Saturday, alleged that Governor Otti brought in the ESN due to what the bloggers described as “the continued inaction of Nigerian security forces.”

Reacting to the claims, Ferdinand Ekeoma, Special Adviser to Governor Otti on Media and Publicity, described the report as false, malicious, and misleading, stressing that it had nothing to do with the Abia State Government.

Ekeoma said the publication was aimed at creating disaffection and causing unnecessary tension in the State, noting that the authors had previously circulated a similar false report, which the government chose to ignore.

He explained that it became necessary to address the latest claim to prevent innocent and unsuspecting members of the public from falling for such a dubious fabrication.

According to him, “The government of Abia State under the leadership of Governor Otti could not have contemplated embracing the services of non-state actors like ESN to fight criminals or insecurity of any kind in any part of the State.”

He emphasized that the government has full confidence in Nigeria’s established security agencies, which led to the creation of the state’s joint security taskforce codenamed Operation Crush.

Ekeoma added that Operation Crush has recorded tremendous successes across the state, keeping Abia relatively safe despite isolated incidents of armed robbery and kidnapping, which the government is working hard to eliminate.

He warned those playing “dirty politics” and inciting fear and violence against the state and its citizens to desist, warning that such actions would attract severe consequences when the culprits are apprehended.

The Abia State Government urged residents to disregard the false statement and view it as yet another attempt by desperate enemies of the state to tarnish its image for selfish reasons.

