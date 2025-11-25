We Didn’t Declare Atiku’s Registration Invalid – ADC

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has dismissed as misleading a newspaper report claiming that the party had declared the registration of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar as a member of the ADC invalid.

In a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, the party said the individual quoted in the report is unknown to the ADC “at any level” and “does not exist within our structures, registers, or leadership organs.”

The party reaffirmed that its national leadership, recognised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) remains intact and in no dispute.

According to Abdullahi, “No one authorised to speak for the party has said anything close to what was reported.”

The ADC described the publication as unfortunate, accusing the media house of lending its platform to impostors or attempting to impose leadership on the party outside the structure affirmed by its National Executive Committee (NEC) and recognised by INEC.

“The publication of such unauthorised statements not only misleads the public but also brings the integrity of the media into question,” the statement added.

The party further noted what it described as an orchestrated attempt to destabilise opposition parties by the ruling party, warning of Nigeria’s “gradual descent into a one-party state.”

Despite this, the ADC assured its members and supporters that it would remain “the last man standing,” and urged the media not to be complicit in efforts to undermine the country’s multiparty democracy.