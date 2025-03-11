We Didn’t Abandon SGBV Survivors – FG

Share

The Ministry of Women Affairs has debunked the claims it has abandoned survivors of sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV).

In a statement, the ministry said the allegations were geared towards undermining the government’s efforts to protect and empower survivors. It said: “It is crucial to clarify the ministry’s role in SGBV interventions.

“By constitutional mandate, state governments are responsible for managing SGBV shelters and survivor support systems through their respective state Ministries of Women Affairs.

“The Federal Ministry of Women Affairs operates only one temporary shelter in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), which is designated for urgent, high-risk cases requiring immediate federal intervention.

