We Deserve Better Recognition, Oyo APC Stakeholders Tell Ganduje

The stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State on Thursday told the National Chairman of the party, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje that they deserve better recognition in the party.

Led by the state party Chairman, Isaac Omodewu, the stakeholders said that APC despite not being in power in Oyo State would not die.

According to them, the state party played a vital role in the Presidential election as it came fifth in the presidential result for APC.

They also said they were viciously visible in the emergence of President Tinubu at the party’s primaries.

Speaking, they said, “These are the progressives from Oyo state. They are the people that worked day in, day out. We don’t want APC to die in Oyo state and it is not going to die.

“Whatever our case would be, it would be appreciated by you. We want to congratulate the President and express our confidence in him.

Oyo state was 5th in the presidential election.

“We are not here with any sense of entitlement. We are here to appeal to you to add your voice for us. We deserve a better recognition. We have started working for the 2nd term of Asiwaju.”

However responding to them, the National Chairman, Ganduje assured them that the party would not disappoint them.

Ganduje said, “I have seen and heard of your antecedent. The problem of Oyo politics was heightened during the presidential primaries and primaries of the governorship candidate.

“We want to keep Oyo state and we must come together. Those that left should come back into the party.”

Ganduje also spoke on the issue of compensation and a solid block of Oyo APC, as he said, “We are proud of you and we will never betray you.”