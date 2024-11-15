We Created Odun Olodumare To Erase Generational Curse — Oluwo Of Iwoland

Share

The palace of Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi, Telu I, was a bee hive of activities recently when the people of the community, both Christian and Muslim faithful, converged on the traditional ground to celebrate the fourth edition of Odun Olodumare (Festival of God).

The atmosphere was that of colours and merry making as the people turned out in colourful attires and looking regale while celebrating in unity and paying homage to God.

The festival, which was introduced by the reigning monarch four years ago, is designed to bring the sons and daughters of the land alongside other Nigerians living and doing businesses in Iwoland and its environs, together to celebrate Olodumare.

The gathering is also a testament to the Oluwo of Iwoland efforts to promote the cultural heritage of Iwo and preserve the ancient town’s customs and traditions while enthroning the supremacy of God Almighty, as deserving of human worship.

Perspectives on traditional seat

Traditional seats of power, according to common belief, are places where deities are harboured and worshipped. It is also a common belief that palaces in some parts of the country are places where idol worshipping is a trend or common practice.

However, the Oluwo of Iwo, Akanbi, believes that a palace is not supposed to be a place of idolatry or worshipping of deities. According to him, it is a place where only God Almighty should be worshipped because deities are inferior as He (God) is the creator of all things.

The monarch had in different occasions condemned the worshipping of idols in palaces, with a charge to Nigerians, regardless of their status, should go back to Olodumare (God).

He noted that kings who are custodians of the cultures and traditions of their people are representatives of God on earth and cannot be subjects to deities.

This is as he disclosed that their duties are not only to uphold and promote the ideals, but to also lead the people to God and worship Him instead of worshipping idols. He stressed that idol worshipping is alien to kingship.

According to him, “God is the king; that means that the place where the king lives (palace) should be the house of God. The only odium and rival of God in that palace are the deities or idols. There cannot be two kings in a palace. Idols must not be in a palace.

“A king must celebrate the King of all kings. A king must not celebrate lesser kings, but God Almighty. I cannot be second in command to any deity.”

Oluwo’s kingship is a blend of modernity and tradition as he upholds both the culture and tradition of his land and is committed to their growth and values, as well as socio-religious and economic activities.

Celebration

This year’s celebration of Odun Olodumare which held in the morning hours drew notable attendees including religious leaders from the Christian and Muslim communities, as well as political leaders, traditional leaders and artisans.

No fewer than 40 traditional rulers attended the event with over 35 singers drawn from both Christian and Islamic circles as well as local artistes. Their renditions were dedicated to the worship and praise of God.

New Telegraph findings revealed that by celebrating Odun Olodumare, the people of Iwo seek to connect with their spiritual roots and honour the Supreme Being, who created the universe and governs the celestial bodies as well.

On the significance of Odun Olodumare celebration, Oluwo of Iwo said the celebration was an avenue to worship the living God.

“Today is about culture, tradition, and that is why you can see both Muslims and Christians here. Worshiping God, which is devoid of deity worship,” the traditional ruler said.

The festival is also a significant cultural event that showcases the rich heritage of Iwo and promotes unity under the watch of Olodumare, who the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Rasheed Adewale Akanbi (Ilufemiloye) Telu I, represents.

Oba Akanbi: I see joy in Olodumare

Oba Akanbi, while explaining reasons for the celebration of Olodumare, reiterated that there is no god worthy of worshipping except Olodumare (God).

He said as a king that he is a representation of God, adding that his position empowers him to have total control over idols because they have no power over him. Hence, there is no reason for him to be worshipping them.

This is as he declared, “I find joy in Olodumare (God). The best wisdom is to know Olodumare and resign to him, wholeheartedly. Within four years of its launch, Odun Olodumare was celebrated in grand style today.

‘‘The aim is to redirect people from the street unfaithfulness to the path of Olodumare. Yorubas were created purely and genuinely with a direct link to Olodumare, without intermediary.

The intermediaries created by man have brought a curse to Yorubaland. ‘‘God Festival was birthed to erase the generational curse incurred by our forefathers who neglected God and turned to gods.

Today, the message is spreading, the deaf are hearing while the blind are seeing. The truth has come to stay and prevail.’’

Kingship

The monarch further noted that kingship is a holy institution created by God, saying, ‘‘the festival is extended to the purification of traditional institutions and rulers by distinctively defining kingship as an institution of God.

The mistakes made by our forefathers must be corrected. ‘‘Only Olodumare is king. As such, the earthly kings are meant to defend the institution of God and completely eschew anything forbidden by Olodumare, mostly deity worshipping.

Today, some call themselves kings and still bow to deity. What a mess. In Iwo, the truth is reigning. It has no two sides and it will survive the tests of time. This is all about our tradition, culture and spirituality of the Yorubas, connecting to one God (Olodumare) of our father’s and forefathers.

The great powerful Olodumare that cannot be seen but worship in spirit and truth, without intermediaries, be it orisa, idols or deities, none is worthy of worship.’’

Nigerians must return to God

While passing his message for the year during the celebration, Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi, charged Nigerians to seek God’s forgiveness and stop worshipping idols, saying, ‘‘it’s only God that’s worthy of worshipping.’’

Akanbi said emphatically that the only solution to the present economic challenges facing the country was for every Nigerian to go back to God and seek His forgiveness.

He said, “When things are going like this, we should take everybody back to God, just as I am doing today. So that if there is any sin of being an ingrate or ungrateful to God, then he can forgive us.

“We need God’s intervention, and all of us need to go back to this one God, who will give us the wisdom so that all these curses will be removed from our heads.”

Oba Akanbi, however, said the current economic challenges were not peculiar to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

According to the Oluwo of Iwoland, the economy has been tough since the administration of the first democratically elected President, late President Shehu Shagari. “It is not only today that the economy has been bad in the country.

There is no government since independence that has not experienced economic hardship,’’ he disclosed. Adding, “During Jonathan and Buhari administrations, people complained, and after eight years of Tinubu’s administration, people will still complain.’’

Adeleke’s commendation

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke was among the high profile guests at the event, who celebrated and felicitated with the traditional ruler and his people during the festival.

The Governor, who was represented by the Special Adviser on Traditional Matters, Prince Kehinde Oloke, commanded the Oluwo for organising the programme, describing Odun Olodumare celebration as significant and non-theological traditional system.

The Governor said, “We have not gotten shrine or any locations for worshipping Olodumare in Yoruba history but to be sincere it’s good we are here because this is the only time and the first time that we have a congregation that would be worshipping Olodumare “Olodumare is what binds everybody speaking Yoruba language, so this is the only name that is peculiar to every religion, whether you are a traditionalist, Christian or Muslim or any other religion.

Olodumare is very central to everything we are saying in Yorubaland. So, this festival is very significant to all the people speaking Yoruba, either physical or spiritual or ritual.’’

Roll call

Guests from across all walks of life, within and outside the community and state, attended the one-day gathering. The roll call include; the Chief of De – fence Staff, C.G Musa, who was represented by Brig.

General Ibrahim Haruna; Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke who was represented by his SA on Chieftaincy Matters; Alhaji AbdulRahman Sola Salam (CEO of Abisam Farms Nigeria Ltd); Justice Wasiu Akanbi; Akire of Ikire Ile; HRM Olatunbosun Abdulazeez; Aholu of Kweme Kingdom, Badagry, HRM Oba Sejiro Olalekan James; Oba Adatan of Asa, Asero of Isero, Eleko Ende of Eko Ende, Alajagba of Ajagba; Onigboho of Igboho, Chief Adewale Oladiti, Chairman of Wheeldrop Oil and Gas, Engineer Wasiu Idowu; and Alhaji Rosulu.

