We Could Have Beaten Canada If We Had Tried Harder– Ohale

Veteran defender Osinachi Ohale has said had the Super Falcons taken their chances, they would have stunned Olympic champions Cana- da in the World Cup Group B match. Nigeria held Canada to a scoreless draw in Melbourne to kick start their World Cup campaign in Australia. “It was a very difficult game, we knew it will be difficult, but we could have got the full points had we utilized our chances,” Ohale said.

“We didn’t get our rhythm at the start, but we later stepped up and found our feet. “We will keep working hard be- cause we are here to compete, like the other teams.” Stand-in captain and goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie scooped the Woman of the Match Award after her heroics, which included saving a penalty.

It was the first-ever scoreless draw by Nigeria in 27 appearances at the World Cup since 1991. Co-hosts Australia lead the group with three points after lone goal win over Republic of Ireland. Nigeria next face the Australians on Thursday. The Super Falcons put up a resolute defensive shift with Ohale providing the solidity and assurance in the heart of the back four.

Defensive midfielder Deborah Abiodun saw red in stoppage time for dangerous play and will mis the next game. In the closing moments of the game, the nine-time African champions even threatened the goal of Canada. Skipper Chiamaka Nnadozie saved a penalty in the 50th minute taken by the veteran Canada star Christine Sinclair after VAR ruled that Francisca Ordega fouled Sinclair inside the box.

Olympic champions Canada put Nigeria under siege in the opening exchanges, but somehow the Super Falcons weathered the storm. Veteran skipper Sinclair had a chance to put her team in front, but her effort from outside the box missed target by much. The Falcons best chance in the first half was carved on 22nd minute, when Ifeoma Onumonu shot was only kept out by the Canada goalkeeper as it made its way to the bottom right corner of the net.