We Can’t Watch Helplessly While Our People Are Slaughtered –Tor Tiv

Share

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State, alongside two former governors, Chief Samuel Ortom and Gabriel Suswam as well as elder statesmen have met with paramount ruler of the Tiv nation, His Royal Majesty, Orchivirigh, Prof James Ortese Iorzua Ayatse, to address the escalating security crisis plaguing Tiv communities across the state and beyond.

The meeting, which was the Supreme Council of the Tiv, held at the Tor Tiv’s Palace in Gboko Local Government Area, brought together political juggernauts, elder statesmen, traditional rulers, and other distinguished personalities of Tiv extraction.

Also in attendance were former Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Chief Michael Kaase Aondoakaa (SAN), serving and former senators, current members of the House of Representatives, commissioners, traditional chiefs, and top political and religious leaders from the Tiv speaking areas of the state.

Sources close to the meeting disclosed that the aim of the gathering was the alarming rise in insecurity, including recurrent attacks by armed herdsmen, banditry, kidnappings, and the general breakdown of law and order in several parts of the state, particularly in rural Tiv communities.

Addressing journalists shortly after the meeting, the Tor Tiv described the forum as “a historic and necessary convergence of Tiv leadership at all levels”, stressing that the survival, safety, and dignity of the Tiv people must be protected at all costs.

“The Tiv Nation is under siege. We can no longer watch helplessly while our people are slaughtered. Our communities are destroyed, and our future threatened. We have come together today as sons and daughters of Tiv land to speak with one voice and forge a collective path forward”.

The Tor Tiv stressed the need for the meeting to be remembered as the day Tiv leaders set aside politics and came together for the survival and future of the Tiv nation.

Governor Alia, in his remarks, expressed deep concern over the growing insecurity in the state and reiterated his administration’s commitment to restoring peace and security to every part of the state.

He emphasised the need for a coordinated approach involving community leaders, security agencies, and federal interventions. Former Governor, Chief Ortom, called for urgent action and sustained unity among Tiv leaders.

“Our people are being killed, our farmers are afraid to go to their farms. We must rise above political differences and speak with one voice for the Tiv nation,” he noted. Also speaking, Senator Suswam commended the Tor Tiv for initiating the meeting and urged all stakeholders to remain vigilant, proactive, and united in the face of adversity.

The closed-door session reportedly ended with a strong resolution to intensify engagements with federal authorities, including the Presidency, the National Assembly, and security agencies.

Share