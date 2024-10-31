We Can’t Be Held Responsible For N40bn Payment, Dangote Tells IPMAN

Share

…Says refinery have enough stock, can load 2,900 trucks per day

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery on Thursday said it could not be held responsible for any payments made to other entities.

The National President of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Alhaji Abubakar Maigandi, had while speaking at Channels TV Sunrise programme alleged that the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) owes independent marketers an outstanding product worth over N40 billion.

He added that independent petroleum marketers were still waiting for NNPC Ltd to load their product and that presently, they have over N40 billion outstanding with NNPC Ltd to load the product.

He also said there are some independent marketers that NNPC sent to load from the Dangote refinery, who stayed with their trucks over four days and could not load.

According to him, an application for petrol lifting from the refinery by IPMAN was still awaiting approval.

But the Group Chief Branding and Communications Officer, Dangote Industries Limited (DIL) Anthony Chiejina in a statement titled: ‘IPMAN: Setting the Record Straight,’ urged IPMAN to register with Dangote refinery, adding that the refinery can meet the nation’s demand for all petroleum products, including petrol, diesel, and aviation fuel.

He claimed that at present, the refinery can load 2,900 trucks per day.

Chiejina said: “The Dangote Petroleum Refinery wishes to clarify that it has not received any payment from the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) to purchase refined petroleum products. Although discussions are ongoing with IPMAN, it is misleading to suggest that they (IPMAN Members) are experiencing loading refined petroleum products from our Petroleum Refinery, as we currently have no direct business dealings with them. Consequently, we cannot be held responsible for any payments made to other entities.

“The payment in mention has been made through the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd), and not us. In the same vein, NNPC Ltd has neither approved nor authorized us to release our Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) to IPMAN.

“We would like to emphasise that we can meet the nation’s demand for all petroleum products, including petrol, diesel, and aviation fuel. At present, we can load 2,900 trucks per day and we have also been evacuating petroleum products by sea.

“We advise IPMAN to register with us and make direct payment as we have more than enough petroleum products to satisfy the needs of their members.”

He added: “Furthermore, we believe it is instructive for all stakeholders to refrain from making unfounded statements in the media, as that could undermine the economic re-engineering efforts of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Conducting business through public speculation is counter-productive and unpatriotic.

“In the interest of our country, we encourage all stakeholders to collaborate and heed the advice of President Tinubu, while promoting a unified approach, rather than engaging in media conflicts and needless propaganda.”

