We Cannot Be Intolerant As Itinerant People, Soludo Warns Igbos

The Governor of Anambra State and former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Professor Charles Soludo has opined that Igbo cannot afford to be an intolerant people, saying as savvy itinerant traders, the Ndigbo need Nigeria just as the country needs Igbo people.

Soludo stated this while speaking at the 2023 South-East Summit on Economy and Security held in Owerri, Imo State capital, on Thursday.

He, however, expressed the “unwavering and unalloyed commitment of the governors of the region to the South-east agenda.”

Speaking further, Soludo underscored the need for a 100-year plan for the region and a homeland consciousness of self-belief to execute the plan.

Soludo’s stance comes amid lingering agitation for the Biafra Republic, rekindled by Nnamdi Kanu-led Indigenous Peoples of Biafra.

The call for secession, which formerly was mere protests, snowballed into an armed struggle in the region after Nigerian soldiers under former President Muhammadu Buhari’s regime opened live rounds on IPOB protesters, killing over 150 in 2016.

READ ALSO:

While expressing the region’s business preparedness, Soludo also emphasised the necessity for collaboration with the rest of the nation, the diaspora, and the global community.

He said: “As an itinerant people, who are everywhere, we cannot afford to be intolerant people. We cannot afford to be provincial.

“We must think home to build a livable and prosperous homeland.”

He added, “I have heard the speeches given, books of lamentations. It is very good to lament, but I would rather like to see a glass as half full than half empty,” said Mr Soludo.

“The South-East is ready for business; the South-East is ripe for business, and we must all believe in our ability to turn things around and get the South-East going again.

“That must be the outcome of this particular summit. We can lament about insecurity and so on; this is not the most insecure place in the world; other places are thriving despite their own insecurity.”