We Can No Longer Continue To Subsidise Electricity – FG

Adebayo Adelabu, the Minister of Power on Wednesday said the Federal Government can no longer afford to subsidise electricity in the country.

The Minister who disclosed this said that Nigeria has to start moving towards a tariff model that is more economically viable.

According to him, the nation is currently 1.3 trillion naira in debt to generating businesses (GenCos) and 1.3 billion dollars in debt to gas firms.

Adelabu made this announcement on Wednesday during a news conference in Abuja. He also revealed that this year’s subsidy budget was only 450 billion naira.

The ministry, he claimed, requires more than two trillion naira to implement subsidies, adding that it will now be able to produce electricity on its own.