We Can Fix Nigeria’s Refineries In One Year, Female Engineers Tell Tinubu

The Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN) has urged President Bola Tinubu to allow female engineers in Nigeria to fix the nation’s refineries that are comatose.

APWEN said if given the opportunity, Nigerian female engineers can repair the refineries in a year.

The Chairperson of APWEN, Atinuke Owolabi, made the appeal during the association’s public lecture and annual general meeting in Lagos.

She also canvassed that Nigeria should reduce reliance on foreign experts and give opportunities to indigenous engineers who, she said, are equally or more competent.

Owolabi said “All women engineers are ready to come together and see how we can proffer solutions, making sure that we revamp these refineries.

“So, we call on our president to challenge female engineers to revamp and rehabilitate these refineries, and I want to assure you that, within a year, just challenge us, we will make sure that the refineries would be put into operation by the grace of God.

“It is imperative that our homegrown engineers are empowered and granted the right opportunity to showcase our competence.”

“I want also to implore our leaders, especially our president and governors, to empower indigenous engineers because we are very good.

“A country without engineers cannot develop. Together, we shall shatter barriers and triumph over challenges in reaffirmation of the fact that gender should never constrain one’s potential in any domain.”