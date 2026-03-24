We Can End Tuberculosis By 2030, Says Oluremi Tinubu

Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, has said that Nigeria could end tuberculosis by 2030.

Mrs Tinubu said this on Tuesday in a message commemorating World Tuberculosis Day.

She wrote: “The World Tuberculosis Day 2026, with the theme, ‘Yes! We Can End TB, ‘ is a reminder of the importance of strong national leadership and the collective strength of communities, survivors, health workers, and development partners in accelerating progress toward ending the TB epidemic.

“Tuberculosis remains a preventable and treatable disease, yet it continues to affect thousands of families. Nigeria has recorded a significant reduction in new cases, but we still have a long way to go.

“We must intensify efforts to boost domestic financing, raise awareness, expand early detection, strengthen access to quality treatment, and eliminate the stigma that prevents many from seeking care.

With the sustained political will demonstrated by this administration, community engagement, and shared responsibility, we can indeed end TB by 2030.”