We Built Faveremit For Hustlers Who Need Speed, Simplicity, Real Financial Solutions — Olusola

In a country where daily survival often demands creativity and speed, Nigerian tech entrepreneur, Gabriel Olusola has built something that speaks directly to the hustle—Faveremit, a rising fintech platform transforming how young Nigerians trade, pay, and access global services.

The app, developed by a team of street-smart innovators, has become the go-to tool for freelancers, side business owners, students, and digital entrepreneurs who need fast, reliable, and stress-free financial solutions. And it wasn’t built in isolation.

“We didn’t build Faveremit in a boardroom. We built it in real time, solving real problems,” Olusola says. “This platform was made for hustlers who can’t afford delays. Every feature is based on real struggles we’ve all faced.”

From trading gift cards to generating virtual dollar cards, Faveremit gives users access to services many banks struggle to provide.

With just a few taps, users can turn gift cards into naira, fund subscriptions like Netflix, Apple Music, or Canva, pay for utilities, send money using just @usernames, and enjoy biometric-secured logins with real-time notifications.

In a digital economy where international payments often come with barriers, Faveremit’s virtual dollar card has become a game changer.

Users no longer have to rely on banks that impose limits or platforms that decline payments. The card is accepted globally and funded directly from the app.

“We created the Faveremit virtual card because we understand how painful it is when payments fail. Our card just works — instantly,” Olusola explains.

But Faveremit’s impact goes beyond transactions. The company is creating work opportunities in customer support, tech, and content roles, while some users are earning income by referring others, providing local support, or simply trading consistently.

“Our users don’t need perfect systems. They need speed, trust, and peace of mind. That’s what we give them,” Olusola adds.

Despite Nigeria’s cash-heavy culture, Faveremit is gaining the trust of young Nigerians by consistently delivering on its promises.

From competitive trading rates to fast payouts and responsive support, the app is building what Olusola calls a “digital bank without the stress.”

Plans are already underway to introduce loyalty rewards, business tools for merchants, improved crypto services, and expand access across Africa and the diaspora communities in the UK, U.S., and Canada.

“You don’t need a second passport or a foreign bank. With Faveremit, you already have the tools to go global,” Olusola says.

Faveremit isn’t just helping Nigerians go digital. It’s helping them take control. Built by hustlers, for hustlers, the platform is proving that in today’s economy, speed, simplicity, and reliability aren’t luxuries — they’re survival tools.