We Brought $1.2bn Investment From S’Arabia – Edun

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of Economy, Wale Edun has said that the Nigerian delegation mandated by President Bola Tinubu which he led to Saudi Arabia has attracted $1.2 billion in investments into the country.

The Minister made this disclosure at an intersection with the media during his visit to the President in his Lagos home yesterday.

According to him, the delegation included the representative of the CBN Governor, the Deputy Governor, the Honourable Minister for Budget and Economic Planning, the Special Adviser to Mr. President on Finance and the Economy and a member of the Presidential Economic Coordination Council.

He said “Twice in the last year or so, Mr. President has been in Saudi Arabia, has had meetings with the Crown Prince and they would, amongst other things, clearly talk about trade, talk about the investment talk about economic cooperation, talk about financial cooperation and collaboration, and we just followed up on some of those leads across the various opportunities that are there for foreign direct investment, for trade partnerships, and for even financial investment.

You all know, and we all heard that the Saudi Agricultural Livestock Investment Company had, just around the 23rd of December, increased its investment in Olam by a $1.2 billion additional investment.

So it is that type of transaction that Mr. President has taken the steps of stabilizing the Nigerian macroeconomic environment to encourage such and to attract such and that is an example of the success of the strategy followed by Mr. President.”

