We Board Public Transport With Criminals – Ondo Magistrates

The Ondo State chapter of the Magistrates Association of Nigeria (MAN) has cried out against a situation where some of its members boarded public transport with criminals and litigants to courts.

The magistrates said the situation where they boarded the same vehicles with litigants and suspects put their lives at risk and also undermined the dignity of their office and the integrity of the judiciary.

Painting a pitiable scenario, they are facing, over the lack of official vehicles, the magistrates appealed to Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa to help salvage the situation in a bid to enhance effective justice delivery.

At a courtesy visit to Senator Bode Olajumoke in Akure, the members of the association, who were led by their state chairman, Magistrate Funmi Edwin, lamented the non-provision of official vehicles to Magistrates by the state government.

The chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, Akure Branch, Mr Onimisi Friday Umar, and his wife accompanied the Magistrate to visit the elderstatesman and politician. Also, the Publisher of Vanguard Media Limited, Mr Sam Amuka Pemu, joined Senator Olajumoke to receive the members of the association during the visit.

Their spokesperson, Chief Magistrate Damilola Sekoni, said that there are no fewer than 60 Magistrates across the state that do not have official vehicles, hence they scramble with litigants and criminals in public transport to perform their daily duties.

Sekoni declared that the ugly development undermines the dignity of their office, compromises their safety, and affects their efficiency. According to him, Magistrates sustain various degrees of injuries from commercial motorcycle crashes while going to perform their professional duties.

Sekoni said: “We, daily, hop on commercial vehicles, most times with criminals and litigants standing trials before us, with the attendant security risk to our individual lives.” He described as unacceptable the sight of magistrates commuting in commercial vehicles with criminals and litigants, adding that the situation was unhealthy for the judiciary.

According to him, Magistrates in the state are constrained to share public transport with members of the public, including litigants appearing before them in court. He noted that such situations were undignified and raised both security and professional concerns.

Sekoni stressed the urgent need for Magistrates in the state to feel secure in the course of dispensing justice to the citizenry. The association pleaded with Senator Olajumoke to help discuss their plight with the governor, noting that their request for official vehicles to transport them to and from their various offices was not a luxury but a necessity.

They also requested the need for the construction of a befitting Secretariat for the association, provision of a bus, and financial assistance to host the end-of-the year picnic for Magistrates across the state. On the construction of the relation centre for the NBA in the state, they commended Senator Olajumoke for the gigantic edifice and prayed that God would preserve him for many more years.

In his short remarks, the Chairman of the NBA, Mr Umar, lamented that Magistrates in the state are not well treated by the state government.

Umar noted that the last time magistrates were bought official vehicles was during the administration of the former Governor Olusegun Mimiko, adding that the set of Magistrates who benefited then have retired.

While expressing grave concern over the ugly development, the chairman said that the Magistrates were not being encouraged by the state government. According to him, approval was given to purchase 10 official vehicles, but nothing has been heard since the approval was given by the governor.

His words: “It is sad that Magistrates in the state board the same commercial vehicles with criminals when going to perform their duties in court. While other Magistrates in other states took flights to attend conferences and seminars, our Magistrates travel in commercial vehicles, risk- ing their lives.

We don’t know what the judiciary has done to deserve this type of treatment in this state. We need a respite.” The NBA chairman, however, appealed to the state governor to consider providing official vehicles for the Magistrates, noting that such a gesture would boost morale, ensure safety, and improve efficiency among the affected judicial officers.

His words, “Providing official vehicles will greatly improve the efficiency, safety, and morale of the Magistrates. It will also ensure that they are treated with the respect befitting their office.”

Umar also appealed to the governor to prioritize the welfare of judiciary officers to ensure that justice is accessible and delivered to the common man without hindrance.

Responding, Senator Olajumoke promised to look into their requests and also promised to have a discussion with the governor on their plights.

Olajumoke pleaded with them to shun acts that could tarnish the legal profession. In his short remarks, the Publisher of Vanguard, Mr Amuka Pemu, thanked them for the visit and ad- vised them to continue to uphold the rule of law and maintain integrity in the justice system.