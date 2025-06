We Averted Disaster Greater Than Tsunami in Victoria Island, Ikoyi

Share

President Bola Tinubu Saturday, said that the Federal Government averted a disaster greater than a tsunami in Victoria Island, Ikoyi, and Lagos state with the construction of the Lagos–Calabar Highway.

President Tinubu said this during the commissioning of the First Phase of the multimillion-dollar projects at the Lekki axis of the State.

At the ceremony in Lagos on Saturday, the President directed the Minister of Works, David Umahi, and other ministers overseeing projects across the country to ensure full compliance with the laws on local content, training of Nigerians, and technology transfer.

According to a release by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, the President emphasized that the government would no longer compensate developers who fail to observe legal building setbacks and approvals, stressing the need for urban planning and the rule of law.

“Let me warn all the developers that the Federal Government will enforce setbacks. If not for anything but for the interest of the nation. Developers who fail to get approvals will not be compensated. We have gazetted and published the setback, and we will enforce it in any way possible,” he said.

He acknowledged Engineer Ronald Chagoury’s role in halting the advance of the Atlantic Ocean and salvaging Victoria Island and Ikoyi, urging more support for the future in “doing the impossible” in building Nigeria’s infrastructure.

“I said that we would do it, and we did. We averted a disaster greater than a tsunami in Victoria Island and Ikoyi,” he added.

The President appealed to Nigerians to be more patient with the government.

“I want to appeal to all Nigerians that hope is here. Our economy is recovering,” he said, highlighting the stability of the foreign exchange and the reduction in food prices.

Tinubu thanked the Minister of Works, contractors, and Nigerians, particularly those in Lagos, for supporting the projects and urged them to protect and maintain them for posterity.

“It is with great pleasure, pride, and a sense of fulfilment that I stand here today to commission the completed part of the Lagos – Calabar Coastal Highway Corridor.

“This is Phase I: Section I: Ahmadu Bello Way to Eleko Village Area in the Lekki Peninsula, a section of the 700km iconic project spanning the coastal areas of Ogun, Ondo, Delta, Edo, Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa-Ibom, and Cross River States.

“Let me appreciate the Honourable Minister of Works, Sen. Engr. (Dr) Nweze David Umahi, the Honourable Minister of State Works, Rt. Hon. Bello Muhammad Goronyo, the Permanent Secretary, Engr. Funso Adebiyi and all staff of the Federal Ministry of Works who made today’s commissioning possible. I thank you all for your commitment to this project.

“I congratulate Messrs. Hitech Construction Company Limited for taking this job and showing that Nigerian firms can perform to world standards and achieve excellence in infrastructure development. It is most pleasing to note that the highway was constructed using Continuously Reinforced Concrete Pavement instead of Flexible Pavement, thereby assuring durability,” the President stated.

The projects commissioned by the President in the South-South region were the rehabilitation of Calabar-Ugep-Katsina-Ala Road Section II (Ugep-Katsina-Ala) in Benue/Cross River States, dualisation of East-West Road Section II (Sub Section I) Eleme Junction in Port Harcourt – Ahoada in Rivers State, and rehabilitation of Alesi-Ugep(Iyamoyung-Ugep) Section in Cross River State. Upgrading of 15km Section of the East-West Road, Port Harcourt (Eleme Junction)-Onne Port Junction in Rivers State.

Tinubu also commissioned the rehabilitated Enugu-Port Harcourt Road Section III, Enugu-Lokpanta, in the South East Zone, a new bridge at Akpoha in Ebonyi State to replace the near-collapsed bridge, and reconstruction of the collapsed Enugu Bridge at New Artisan Market Enugu-Port Harcourt Road in Enugu State.

Other commissioned projects in the South West Zone were: Rehabilitation, Construction & Expansion of Lagos-Shagamu-Ibadan Dual Carriageway Section II in Oyo State; rehabilitation of Ikorodu-Shagamu Road in Lagos State; emergency comprehensive repair of the Eko Bridge (4.1km) in Lagos State (from Alaka, Surulere-Apongbon including all Ramps); the construction of Deep-Sea Port Access Road in Lagos State through Epe to Shagamu – Benin Expressway in Lagos and Ogun States.

In the North Central Zone, the President commissioned the construction of the Shendam Bridge in Plateau State and the Ilobu-Enrile road in Kwara and Osun States.

In the North East Zone, he commissioned the Jimeta Bridge in Yola, Adamawa State.

In the North West Zone, he commissioned the reconstructed Yakasai Badume-Damargu-Marken Zalli Roads in Kano State and the reconstruction of Kano-Kwanar Danja Hadeja Section II: Kano-Tsalle in Kano and Jigawa State.

Tinubu flagged off the following new projects: Ibadan-Ife-Ilesha-Akure-Benin Road in Oyo, Osun, Ondo, and Edo States; construction of Nembe-Brass Road; construction of a section of Enugu-Onitsha Carriageway (total length of 107km); and rehabilitation of Zaria-Hunkuyi-Kufur-Gidan Mutum Daya Road in Kaduna/Kano States.

Also, the President flagged off the dualization of Kano-Maiduguri Road, linking Kano-Jigawa-Bauchi-Yobe and Borno States (Section I: Kano-Wudil-Shuarin), which has a Total length of 105km; the construction of Kano Northern Bypass Road in Kano State; and the construction of Maiduguri Bypass Road.

Senate President, Sen. Godswill Akapbio, in his comments, assured the President of more support from the National Assembly to reposition the country’s economy.

Minister of Works noted that the Federal Government spent N18 billion compensating all those affected by the construction of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway.

He said the President directed that all projects must consider the well-being of Nigerians and issues of sustainability.

Governors of Lagos, Delta, Ogun, Edo, Bayelsa, Borno, Ekiti, Kogi, Ondo, Cross River, and Imo attended the event.

Nobel Laureate Prof. Wole Soyinka, National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu, the Chagoury brothers, and contractors witnessed the event.

Industry captains, including Aliko Dangote, Abdulsamad Rabiu, and UBA Group Chairman Tony Elumelu, were also at the commissioning ceremony.

Share