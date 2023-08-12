We Augmented Govt Grant With PPP Arrangement To Develop LASUTH –Fabamwo

Professor Adetokunbo O. Fabamwo, a professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology at the Lagos State Col- lege of Medicine, is the Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Ikeja. He told ISIOMA MADIKE in this interview that the transformation of LASUTH from its original General Hospital status started in 1997, but that the Public-Private-Participation was the tonic that made it a teaching hospital of choice. Excerpts:

The transformation of LASUTH from its original General Hospital status has been massive. How did it happen within such a short time?

The story of LASUTH started from 1997, when the then governor gave assent to the recommendation of a panel to establish a college of medicine and it was thought that the college should be sited here in Ikeja.

Within a short time we came to realise that for a college of medicine to be complete, there was a need for a teaching hospital. The two institutions always exist side by side. If you have a college of medicine where you hope to train students to become doctors, you must have a teaching hospital somewhere for them to have practical experience and clinical training and that is a teaching hospital.

If the initial panel did not anticipate a teaching hospital, when and who made it happen?

When Bola Tinubu be- came governor in 1999, he was confronted with how to establish a teaching hospital in Lagos to complement the college of medicine that was established two years earlier. Students were ready to move into clinical school and so there was an urgent need to start the teaching hospital.

There were many options available at that time and one of the options was to quickly build a new teaching hospital. It was proposed that an expanse of land in Mushin should be used. But already, there was one teaching hospital in Idi-Araba and another in Mushin didn’t make sense.

Why did it not make sense?

Government facilities must be spread out to cater to the needs of many people. That idea was dropped for that reason. It was after that they saw that Ikeja General Hospital could be used as the nucleus for a teaching hospital by putting up certain infrastructure, adding certain things and bringing certain equipment. Ikeja General Hospital was then upgraded to become a teaching hospital.

By some coincidence, I was the Medical Director of Ayinke House at that time. Ayinke House is the maternity unit in Ikeja General Hospital. It was an autonomous unit. When the idea was brought to make Ikeja General Hospital the teaching hospital, it was decided that the hospital plus Ayinke House had to merge to become LASUTH. Again by coincidence I was appointed the Chief Director of Clinical Services for the new LASUTH in 2001.

Therefore the responsibility of upgrading the premises into a teaching hospital fell to the then Chief Medical Director, Dr. Femi Olugbile and myself, who was the Director of Clinical Services. Dr. Leke Pitan was then the Commissioner for Health. He would come to brainstorm with us on what to do. He put forward a lot of initiative, which brought about Public-Private-Partnership because clearly there was not enough funds to do anything we have to do.

Does that mean the state was not ready for both the medical college and the teaching hospital then?

I won’t say so. At that time the thinking was that the available funds for the government should be spread to every sector so that every sector would have a feel of government presence. There was no way that health would expect to have a huge budget from the government. We had to put on our thinking caps to see what we could do but without depending on the government for too much funds.

How did you overcome the challenges at the time?

We came up with Public-Private Partnerships like I said earlier. At that time our services were in shambles, there were no drugs, out of stock syndrome was prevalent. So, we decided to bring in the private sector to invest in providing medications for patients. We started off with pharmacy and that still exists till today. One of the fallouts of that was that drugs became available.

Was it only in pharmacy that you had the PPP arrangement?

We also had a very horri- ble mortuary and it was common knowledge that the fetid smell from corpses in Ikeja General Hospital mortuary could be perceived at the Police College. It was as bad as that. Again, we brought in the private sector to bring in funding and the mortuary was upgraded. Currently we have one of the cleanest mortuaries anywhere in the world under a PPP arrangement. The next hurdle for us was to provide clinical facilities and services that will satisfy the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria.

How has that arrangement affected the cost of drugs and mortuary fees?

These arrangements were well thought-out. Let me put it on record that Lagos State was very lucky to have as Commissioner for Health a very brilliant gentleman in the person of Dr. Pitan. He thought through things and I learnt a lot of things from him. It was from him that I realised that when you start a project you don’t just start it and go away but you sit down with it until it flies and that is what he did at that time. He made sure this place developed.

When this PPP was to begin we put it in black and white with the entrepreneurs that whatever you do we do not want your price to be more than the street value. We made sure that the cost of medication was kept low. We also assisted them by providing staff from the government. That defrayed some of their cost and they were able to comply with keeping the cost of medication down.

The same thing with the mortuary; they were told to keep it at the barest minimum so that it won’t look like an elitist service. We are a public hospital and we are for the masses. So, this is not a way to make money and that is why your tenure is elongated; you are here for a long time to recoup your investment. You don’t need to make it back in a short while.

What of the other departments?

We had to start upgrading services in the different clinical departments to match teaching hospital levels. Again, I’m happy to say that the responsibility of upgrading those services at that time fell under my purview. Unfortunately, there wasn’t much money to spend but with the little money we had the challenge of utilising it in a very good way to maximally profit from it, but we did it.

What are some of the remarkable things you did then?

One of the things we did at that time was that we got equipment from various companies and placed them in our clinical departments on a lease agreement basis because there were no hardcore funds to purchase them. Put down the ECG machine and we will be using it and giving you your money and they agreed.

Then governor Tinubu brought in some companies to put in some infrastructure on the premises to house the clinical ward. We had a BT Adult ward, BT Pediatrics ward. Ayinke House was already in existence and we didn’t have any problems with the maternity side.

Did the model of Ikeja General Hospital fit into your thinking?

The model of Ikeja General Hospital when we took over was just old bungalows. In those days all over Nigeria, the colonialists in building hospitals just put up bungalows here and there. They didn’t live in high rise structures.

Tinubu started renovating and upgrading those bungalows into modern structures. That was how we were able to start. We started by bringing MDCAN and they gave accreditations to our hospital to train medical students.

In Nigeria there are two bodies that govern postgraduates training; the National Postgraduate College and the West African College. We brought them in to accredit us for postgraduate training and by 2003-2004 many of the major clinical departments in the hospital had postgraduate accreditation.

Where did you get students for the postgraduates programme?

We were able to bring in young doctors to start post-graduate training. The first set was brought in 2004 they were 40 in number. Tinubu then promised that the 40 doctors would be replaced when they finished their training so that at any point in time we would have a maximum of 40 resident doctors and he did that.

There were other career doctors there. These ones were tenured doctors and they just came to be trained as specialists and then they left. That is the concept of residency training. Then of course we had to appoint consultants from the College of Medicine, professors and other distinguished persons to join the hospital as honorary consultants.

Essentially they had two jobs; they worked in the College of Medicine as lecturers and we also engaged them in the hospital to treat our patients and train our medical students and train our own resident doctors. That’s how this place started developing and started looking like a teach- ing hospital over time.

Let’s talk about the Japa syndrome. How does that affect LASUTH?

Many of the young doctors who leave will tell you that one of the reasons they leave is that there is no conducive environment for them to work, no equipment, and things like that. We don’t have that kind of story here looking at our statistics; the rate of senior doctors that leave is almost zero.

Our consultants hardly immigrate abroad. But the young doctors go, so do the nurses, and you can’t blame the young ones. But the consultants are fulfilled and have what to work with, and they have a fairly conducive environment here, and they also enjoy the competitive pay.