We Arrested 2 Suspected Armed Robbers Terrorising Akure —Police

The Ondo State Police Command has said that they arrested two suspected armed robbers who have been terrorising residents of Akure in recent months.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, CSP Funmilayo Odunlami, disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen yesterday in Akure. Odunlami identified the suspects as Amubieya Emmanuel ‘m’ 26 and Ogunmola Akintola ‘m’ age 26 years.

She said they were apprehended on Feb. 25, 2025 by operatives of the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team in Ondo Town.

According to the PPRO, preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects have been actively involved in series of robbery incidents in Akure since August 2024.

“Their modus operandi was targeting ladies, they pick their victims at night (around 10:00 PM) using a Toyota Camry, drive them to remote areas within Akure, and rob them of their mobile phones.

“The victims are compelled to transfer money from their bank accounts at gunpoint (though the gun used was later discovered to be a toy gun) “The following items were recovered from the suspects: Toyota Camry used in the operations, knife, iron rod and a toy gun,” Odunlami said.

The PPRO, who said that the suspects had been on the command’s watchlist, said they confessed to the crime, while investigations were ongoing to apprehend any other accomplice(s).

“The Ondo State Police Command remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of all residents. We urge the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the police,” she said.

