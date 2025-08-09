One of the country’s main opposition parties, the Labour Party which made a cameo performance in the last general election is currently embroiled in crisis with many thinking if the it would be possible for it to re-enact it past performance. In this interview with OLA-OLU OLADIPO, the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr. Obiora Ifoh played down any form of crisis, saying all the problems would soon be sorted out: Excerpts

In the last general election, the Labour Party created some kind of buzz by garnering significant votes despite the fact that many dismissed it in the build up to the poll as capable of making appreciable showing. Unfortunately, the party has been having some kind of crisis in recent times. What is happening?

Well, let me start by saying that the assumption is not entirely correct. As in the position of the party in 2023, where it is today, and what it hopes to be in 2027. It’s true that the party has a lot of support, garnered so much support in 2027. It is also true that the party almost won the presidential election in 2027, and by our own understanding, or estimate, we have almost nearly 10 million votes that the people of the country willingly gave our party during the polls, but not the 6 million that the electoral body gave to us. It is also true that after the election, there was a post-election crisis in the Labour Party which in my own considered opinion is not insurmountable and we are working hard to resolve them in due course. Our party is not the only party in crisis as you suggested, we are in crisis today just like we had in other political parties too. You will agree with me that most other political parties are still going through their own form of challenges in terms of internal party crisis. I’m talking of the big parties not just like the Labour Party. I am assuring you that the Labour Party will be the real opposition to the APC. Recent events within the party have further, you know, proven those who have this kind of optimism wrong.

As a leader of the party, and as a player, what is really happening in the Labour Party?

And just like the other parties, we are also working towards ensuring that the house is put together ahead of 2027. And let me also let you know that the support base of the party is still intact. Nothing has happened to the support base, I am talking about the organic support that we have with the people across the country. We still have our 10 million votes intact, any day, any time. Yes! I agree that there are some leadership tussle are going on the party but I can say that the media has hyped them so much. But for us in the Labour Party, we believe that it is a cause which will be resolved sooner than later. But it’s not entirely true that we have disappointed the public. What I can say is that the party, the politicians, will always do their thing, but the politicians will decide also to agree. And we are looking out to the moment this will happen. And we’ll be ready for 2027.

You talked about the willingness of the gladiators within the party to sheath their sword. So can you tell us if there is any move towards that direction? And if there have been, what kind of vibes have you been getting from the gladiators with regards to moving the party forward and coming together on the same page?

There are a lot of rapprochements going on in the background where everyone is beginning to realize the need to bring peace back to the party. Many things are going on in the background which we are not bringing to the public. Some of the things that we are doing are already in the public domain but a lot more underground. And the party is meeting a whole lot of persons, particularly those of them that you referred gladiators within the party. And you know, politics is all about interest because everyone in it is there to promote and project their interests. What political parties do is to manage and aggregate the interests of members and that is why we are trying to do within the Labour Party as we speak, there’s really no way you can guarantee the interest of everyone but we are doing our best to give and to take.