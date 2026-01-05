We Are Ready For The Battle Against Mambas, Says Chelle, Ndidi

Super Eagles coach, Eric Chelle, and captain, Wilfred Ndidi, are supremely confident the Nigerian team will fly past the Mambas of Mozambique in their round of 16 tie at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco today.

The Mambas qualified for their first-ever knockout stage of the AFCON as the 3rd place team while Nigeria finished first in their group with a maximum of nine points and aimed to secure their fourth title.

Speaking during the press conference ahead of the game, the coach, Chelle, said Nigerians want their team to win every game and said they are looking forward to a great game against Mozambique.

“We will not get ahead of ourselves and think we are the best. We will continue to work hard and stay focused for every match as it comes,” he said. “Another tournament is starting with the game against Mozambique, and the players are ready for the game. The atmosphere in the camp is good, and we are looking forward to a great game.”

For Ndidi, the spirit in camp is good, and they are not looking at what happened in the past but looking at the game ahead. He added, “The spirit in the camp is high, and everyone is ready for this game.

We are through the group stage, the competition starts now, so everybody’s focus is on the next one. “They’re a very good team. They want to play. They’re very aggressive. They play like a team. We’ve seen the team. We’ve watched the group stage games. We know they fight like a team, as we’ve always been saying, the main focus is about us. It is about how we approach the game; no team in this tournament should be underrated.”