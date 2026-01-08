We Are Ready For Nigeria Clash, Algeria Coach Boasts

Algeria head coach, Vladimir Petkovic, has said he is looking forward to his team’s quarterfinal match against Nigeria at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Super Eagles booked their place in the last eight after a convincing 4-0 win over Mozambique on Monday. Nigeria’s strong performance made them one of the standout teams of the tournament so far.

Algeria, however, had to fight hard to reach the quarterfinals. They faced DR Congo in a very tough match that went into extra time. Just when penalties looked certain, Adil Boulbina scored a late winner in the 117th minute to seal victory for Algeria.

After the match, Petkovic made it clear he is not afraid of facing Nigeria. Instead, he welcomed the challenge. “I like these kind of matches,” the Algeria coach said, showing confidence ahead of the big clash.