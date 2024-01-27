We Are Ready for Lions –Eagles

As Nigeria and Cameroon clash in a crucial Africa Nations Cup Round of 16 encounter, the Super Eagles players have declared readiness to scale the hurdle and book a quarter- final ticket in the continental competition. Kick off time is 9pm Nigerian time. Here are the views of some of the players:

Alex Iwobi

“It is going to be tough but we are ready to give our all to win. We will give our 100 per cent.”

Ahmed Musa:

“We are very focused and we believe we can get the quarterfinal ticket on Saturday at the end of 90 minutes. We have beaten them before and we can do it again. Of course, we know the match will be tough. The Cameroonians will be determined not to lose again, but we will give our very best and go for a win. We can do it again. Our aspiration is to win the trophy and nothing has changed that.”

Troost Ekong

“We are going to win. We have everything to win the game. We will do it.”

Kenneth Omeruo:

“No match is easy in this competition and we are aware. We have been preparing so hard to move on and Cameroon will not stop us. We need the support of all Nigerians, they should travel to Cote d’Ivoire to come and cheer us to victory.”

Samuel Chukwueze

“Many of us in the team are yet to win the trophy and that is our target. So, we are ready for Cameroon and thereafter keep winning till we get to the final and then go for the trophy.”

Joe Aribo

“We are prepared and ready to go for victory on Saturday.”