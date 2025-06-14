We Are Our Own Enemies!

Share

Once again a video, which went viral last weekend, has highlighted the major problem we are facing in the country – we the people!

Of course while it is very easy for many of us to quickly jump on the bandwagon and blame government and politicians for virtually all the woes besetting this great nation, ranging from corruption, poor infrastructure, healthcare and the like, one undeniable constant in all this is the human factor.

Most of these problems are as a result of the actions of mainly Nigerians. Even on the occasions citizens of other nations are caught carrying out untoward activities in the country they would have had com-promised local accomplices who helped them.

In the latest video, which lasts for about 4.06 minutes, a distraught Nigerian can be heard complaining bitterly over the non-chalant attitude of some medical person-nel at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Abuja who were very reluctant to attend to some accident victims he had rushed to the hospital for treatment.

In his narration he could be heard ap-pealing to the medical personnel to bring a victim out of his car so he could at least receive some first aid.

Speaking with a clearly northern accent the Good Samaritan said he did not know any of the victims but he had just come across them and decided to play his part by bringing them to hospital.

While the condition of some of the others was not as severe as they walked unaided into the facility there was a criti-cal person who was slumped at the back of the car and whose condition the Good Samaritan was worried about.

He could be heard pleading with one of the medical personnel, a lady, to speed up the process of conveying the injured man from his car into the hospital.

At a point clearly exasperated the Good Samaritan could be heard telling the of-ficials that they could allow him to die after all he had played his part by bringing them to hospital!

He shouted at the hospital personnel that if they were lacking the necessary materials and equipment to carry out their duties diligently the video he was shooting would be a good opportunity for them to get the message to the “Hon-ourable Minister of Health!”

After some back and forth the injured man was brought out of the car and rather than being placed on a stretcher was put on a wheelchair which had clearly seen better days and wheeled into hospital by two men who had initially complained that they did not have gloves!

Although one must acknowledge the prompt response of the management of the hospital which set up a panel to find out what exactly happened on that fateful day, and even eventually met out sanc-tions; what happened is a true reflection of how many of us behave towards each other in Nigeria.

The video has reinforced the nasty experiences thousands of citizens go through on a daily basis at the hand of our medical personnel even though by training they are supposed to be some of the most compassionate people on earth.

On my part the video brought back memories of three first-hand experiences I have had which show how far things have deteriorated in the country, not only in the health sector, but generally across all spheres of human endeavour.

The first happened around 1972 when my brother and I were bitten by a dog in front of our house in Apapa.

Not sure if the dog had rabies (which is often fatal if not treated) we were taken to the Randle General Hospital in Surul-ere where we were promptly attended to by the medical personnel on duty at the Emergency Unit.

We had our bites cleaned and put on a course of anti-rabies injections for roughly two weeks. The nurses were very compas-sionate whenever we showed up to take our shots bending over backwards to calm us down to take the injection.

Two years later I had my second ex-perience. My dad was taking me back to school (Mayflower) when an accident happened – an articulated vehicle over-taking at a bend slammed into a saloon car.

My father immediately offered to take the injured (I think three of them if my memory still serves me right) to the Sag-amu General Hospital.

Again without knowing anyone the medical personnel promptly came out to attend to us and even expressed their gratitude that my dad had decided to first bring the injured to hospital before taking me to school.

However, by 2022 the rot in the medi-cal field, which I had been reading about, was to hit me first hand when my mother passed on.

And the third case which incidental-ly happened exactly three years ago last Sunday when I received the dreaded phone call that my mum, who lived in Ibadan, had been rushed to the Universi-ty Teaching Hospital (UCH), Ibadan after collapsing.

I detailed my full first-hand experience in a piece I titled: ‘24 unforgettable hours at UCH!’ published on June 25, 2022.

However, one of the startling things about the episode was the fact that the hospital, which was established by an Au-gust 1952 Act of Parliament, flatly refused to admit my mother until I had made a deposit of N100, 000!

I even spoke to a doctor in the emergen-cy ward who bluntly told me: “Without receiving some down payment we can’t treat mama!”

When I sought to know why an 87-year-old woman was being denied treatment while her son was making his way to be with her, he said: “That is the hospital’s rule, sir.”

Twenty-four hours later I was almost brought to tears when I saw first-hand the callous nature of our nurses when a mother rushed her daughter, who had measles, to the emergency ward only for the heartless medical personnel on duty to flatly refuse to even touch the girl until gloves were provided!

Not even the hysterical pleadings of the very distraught mother would make them budge.

It took the intervention of a relative of a patient already on admission that saved the day when she gave the medical per-sonnel some of the gloves she had already bought before the child was finally taken into the emergency ward.

Sadly for those of us that have been around for a while it is depressing seeing what has become of our beloved country – from insecurity to the economy things have gone south largely due to our collec-tive failure to contribute our own quota to the positive development of the nation.

And as things stand, unless we all have a major reorientation to make the Nigerian project work, this sorry state of the nation will only get worse!

