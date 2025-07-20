We Are Not Zambia’s Mates; S’africa Difficult Opponent –Ikudaisi

Former Super Falcons’ star, Yinka Ikudaisi, has said she was surprised that the Nigeria National team was afraid of the Zambia as she said the 5-0 result didn’t come to her as a surprise because Nigeria is not Zambia’s mate in women’s football.

Speaking to Sunday Telegraph, the retired defender said when people were talking about facing Zambia, she was surprised that people were scared of them.

“Why are we afraid of Zambia? If I’m talking about country, talk about South Africa or maybe Ghana. Let me just say South Africa, not even Ghana. That’s the only country that can give us problems,” she said.

“Zambia, when did they start playing football? They started playing football, I think it’s not even up to five years. So we are not their mates. Forget that they won the 3rd place march during the last WAFCON, but seriously, we are not mates.

“They were lucky the last time they defeated us, however, we can be talking about South Africa who is our next opponent. It’s going to be a tough game, honestly, I watched their last game against England, a friendly, but I am sure Nigeria will win.

“Mission X is possible, but it is going to be difficult. Let’s get the win against South Africa first and then we can go ahead with the next game.

“They both secured a win against Nigeria during the last WAFCON and I am sure we are getting the win against them this time around.”