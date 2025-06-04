We Are Not Scared Of Eagles –Russia Defender

Share

Russia defender, Danil Krugovoy, says they are not scared of facing the Super Eagles of Nigeria. Valery Karpin’s side will host the three-time African champions in a friendly at the Luzhniki Stadium, in Moscow on Friday.

The Super Eagles are unbeaten in their last four games, with three wins and one draw. Eric Chelle’s side are also in a confident mood after winning the Unity Cup invitational tournament in London last weekend. Krugovoy is, however, optimistic they will beat the visitors.

“There are no jitters, we are playing at home,” Krugovoy told Match TV. “I hope that many fans will come, Luzhniki will be completely packed. Nigeria is a good team, we are obliged to beat them at home.”

