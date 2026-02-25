We Are Not Owing Osimhen, Galatasaray Chief Insists, As Striker Fit To Wreck Juve

Turkish champions, Galatasaray, have dismissed claims that Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, is being owed two months’ salary, describing the reports as unfounded speculation.

The club’s Vice Chairman, Abdullah Kavukcu, reacted to social media rumours which surfaced after Galatasaray’s 2-0 away defeat to Konyaspor, a match Osimhen missed, alleging that the forward had not been paid.

Osimhen, who earns a net annual salary of €21million, is one of the highest-paid players in Turkish football history following his €75m clubrecord move in the summer of 2025. Kavukcu, however, insisted that the Istanbul giants were up to date with payments and had no financial issues.

“In Europe, player payments are made after three months. In our case, January’s payment is made in February and February’s payment is made in March.

In other words, we are ahead of Europe,” he told Turkish daily Sabah. He further explained that the club operates a strict policy of paying performance bonuses without delay.

“We never accumulate match bonuses; we deposit them into players’ accounts immediately,” he added, pointing to the club’s recent debt-free clearance from UEFA as proof of financial stability.

Osimhen’s contract reportedly includes €15m annual salary, a €1m loyalty bonus and €5m in image rights payments, underlining his importance to the Turkish side.

Since his arrival, Galatasaray have struggled for consistency without him. Of the 13 matches he has missed, the club won only six, highlighting his influence as their leading attacking figure.