We Are Not Joking With Women Empowerment – Adeleke

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has reiterated his administration’s unwavering commitment to women empowerment, declaring that his government is “not joking” about developing women across the state.

Adeleke, who was represented by the Commissioner for Women Affairs, Children and Social Welfare, Mrs. Ayobola Fadeyi-Awolowo, made this known at the close of a women’s training programme organised by the Springtime Development Foundation in Ede on Thursday.

He described women as nation-builders, stressing that investing in them is equivalent to investing in the prosperity of the country.

“Our government since coming on board has made women empowerment part of our agenda and has not faltered. Today’s distribution of ₦50,000 to each of the 500 participants is an attestation to our commitment to that pledge,” the governor said.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Springtime Development Foundation, Dr. Deji Adeleke, represented by his deputy, Banji Adesuyi, explained that the programme was part of the Veronica Adeleke Women Empowerment scheme designed to make women economically independent.

According to him, this is the first of its kind in Osun State, with participants drawn from the 30 local government councils and the area office.

“In all, we have 500 participants for this phase after which other women groups will be given the opportunity. Our target is 1,000 women, and we will definitely reach the number,” Adesuyi said.

He added that participants received training in organic compound farming of vegetables, cocoyam, snail breeding, and poultry farming.