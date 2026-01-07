We Are Keeping Positive State Of Mind Ahead Morocco Game, Says Indomitable Lions

After defeating South Africa to advance to the quarterfinals of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon are already focusing on their match against the host team, the Atlas Lions of Morocco.

Cameroon emerged 2-1 winners against South Africa with their reward a date with the host on January 9, in Rabat. According to the Man of the Match winner, Carlos Baleba, they are ready to extend their good runs in the competition.

“Yes, we are going to face Morocco, which is a strong side in African football,” the Premier League club Brighton & Hove Albion’s player said. “We are on a good run, and it’s up to us to keep a cool head and continue like this.

Our mindset is very positive; we play for each other, and that is what makes our team strong.” Despite the crisis that engulfed the team before the AFCON when the Indomitable Lions find themselves with two competing squad lists and two coaches who both claim legitimate authority.

They have, however, put the issues behind them with the coach of the team, David Pagou, expressing his excitement over the team’s progression.

He added: “We are of course excited with the result. We have had quite a hectic assignment which we have successfully completed.

“We are striving to improve and collectively working together in progressing the team. We are keeping a positive state of mind and that is playing a key role in our team.”