November 2, 2024
Obi Speaks On Turning Vigils To Night Shift For Nigerians To Be Productive

Obi Calls For National Attention As Building Collapse Becoming Frequent

Former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, has declared that night vigils observed by the Christian faith should be turned to night shift so Nigerians can be productive.

Speaking in a recent interview on the Honest Bunch podcast, the Economist noted that politics and church must be dismantled in Nigeria.

According to Peter Obi: “It’s attractive, politics and church but it has to be dismantled.

“We are going to turn night vigils into night shift so that people can be productive.

“I go to church and believe in God but we can’t have it that people Monday to Friday, be in church morning and night.

“If I go from here to my house, the only sign boards you see are those of churches.

“If you go to the East, it’s burials and that’s not a country.”

