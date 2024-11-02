Obi Speaks On Turning Vigils To Night Shift For Nigerians To Be Productive

Share

Former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, has declared that night vigils observed by the Christian faith should be turned to night shift so Nigerians can be productive.

Speaking in a recent interview on the Honest Bunch podcast, the Economist noted that politics and church must be dismantled in Nigeria.

According to Peter Obi: “It’s attractive, politics and church but it has to be dismantled.

READ ALSO

“We are going to turn night vigils into night shift so that people can be productive.

“I go to church and believe in God but we can’t have it that people Monday to Friday, be in church morning and night.

“If I go from here to my house, the only sign boards you see are those of churches.

“If you go to the East, it’s burials and that’s not a country.”

Share

Please follow and like us: