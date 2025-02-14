We Are Excited Going Into Gambia Real Estate Market’

Share

A frontline capital and mar – ket player and an investor, Dr. Elizabeth Kings-Wali, Managing Director of Blackstone Capital, has said the company is concluding plans to venture into real estate investment in the Gambia.

Dr Kings-Wali, who expressed her excitement in venturing into real estate in the Gambia, shortly after doing same in the nation’s capital, Abuja, said it was a major leap for her business as it will mark the inroad into the international business environment, saying that they believe that the Gambia market is a good place to start.

According to her, , “you know in Nigeria, everybody loves to travel and Gambia is a tourist destination, it is surrounded by water, they are known for the beaches, so we are looking at going into real estate business there and providing vacation home for people.

“Having been in the finance sector, we know how people clamour to travel outside, just go and relax by the sea, just to have good vacation home, life in Nigeria can be very tedious and once in a while people just want to go and relax outside the shores of Nigeria, that is why we are going into the Gambia, so that people can go there and relax, just have a good time before they can come back to their businesses in Nigeria.”

Speaking earlier, Ms Nyillan Fye, Business Development and Corporate Relations Manager, Global Properties, based in Gambia and Senegal, the business partners of Blackstone Capital, said real estate in the Gambia was in its boomimg season and a good time for any wise investor to venture into it.

She said: “We have various developments in the Gambia and markets for these developments like apartment buildings and there are options with different designs, different prices, different styles with storey buildings decorating the skylines in the Gambia and we realise there is a big boom in the market there and that boom is being caused by the Nigerian market, that is why we are in Nigeria, there are many Nigerians, both in the continent and in the diaspora that are keen in investing in the Gambia.

“Gambia is a small country, but it has a big potential, so we have now come here to say hello Nigeria, here we are come and see our beautiful development, not only see them you can also own one of them, not only own them you can go on vacation and live there, take a break from Nigeria for the weekend you can also make money while you are not there so we cover your investment for you.

