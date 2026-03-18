We Are Changing Devt Narrative In Riverine Communities –Oborevwori

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, yesterday declared that his administration is deliberately rewriting the development story of riverine communities through massive infrastructure investments and people-focused projects, policies, and programmes.

The governor made the assertion during the commissioning of the reconstructed 31-kilometre Ohoror– Bomadi Road, a strategic corridor linking Ughelli North, Ughelli South, Patani, Burutu, Bomadi and Burutu Local Government Areas. Oborevwori described the project as a major milestone in his administration’s resolve to ensure equitable development across all parts of the state, particularly the historically underserved riverine areas.

“We are resolved to rewrite the story of our riverine communities. Our administration is committed to ensuring that sustainable development gets to every part of the state, regardless of terrain or location,” he insisted.

Oborevwori disclosed that the State Executive Council recently approved projects worth over N400 billion across critical sectors such as infrastructure, health, education, power, judiciary and security.

The governor also announced plans to strengthen security across the state, including the construction of police divisions in all 25 local government areas for State Police and a Special Protection Base to enhance safety. Earlier, Commissioner for Works (Rural Roads) and Public Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, said the 31-kilometre road project traverses multiple communities and features modern engineering solutions designed to ensure durability in difficult terrain.

In his welcome address, Chairman of Bomadi Local Government Council, Hon. Dagidi Andaye, expressed appreciation to the governor for what he described as a historic intervention, noting that the area had not witnessed such a project in over 16 years.