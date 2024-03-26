“We Also Need Support For Our Lady Rescued In Lagos Supermarket Fire

There was traffic congestion in the Apple Junction area of the Festac Link Bridge in the Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area of Lagos State, when fire gutted Globus supermarket in the area yesterday. A statement by the Director, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye, noted that firefighters were dispatched around 12:30 pm, in an operation where an adult female who was trapped in the building was rescued.

The statement partly reads: “At approximately 12:22 hours local time, the Isolo, Ajegunle, and Bolade Fire Stations were dispatched to Globus Supermarket, situated on Festac Link Road near Apple Junction, Amuwo Odofin, Lagos. “Upon arrival, firefighters encountered a significant blaze engulfing the supermarket’s storage facility, emitting heavy smoke into the sky from combustible materials.

Collaborating with the Federal Fire Service and Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), the fire was successfully contained, preventing its spread to other sections and adjacent buildings. “The collective efforts of supporting agencies including LASAMBUS, Lagos Neighbourhood Safety Corps (LNSC), Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), and the Nigerian Police Force provided crucial backup.