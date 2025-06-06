We Aim To Unlock US’ $120trn Capital Market For Nigerians, Says Envoy

Share

As part of measures to boost trade relations between both countries, the United States Government has disclosed plans to unlock its capital market worth $120 trillion for Nigerian businesses and entrepreneurs.

Disclosing this yesterday at the Lagos Business School Fireside chat, the Ambassador of the United States of America to Nigeria, Richard .M. Mills Jnr, recounted how both countries had progressed over the years with regard to trade relations.

Describing Nigeria as the world’s present and future, he said as the African continent’s most populous country, Nigeria is poised to overtake the United States as the third most populous country in the world by 2050, with a population projected to exceed 375 million.

According to him, “Nigeria is already the United States’ second-largest trading partner in Africa, with two-way trade in goods and services totaling nearly $13 billion in 2024. “In terms of investment, the United States remains one of Nigeria’s leading foreign investors, with foreign direct investment reaching $6.5 billion in 2023—a 5.5 percent increase from 2022.

“We want to grow the number of American companies – small, medium, and large – that are driving ingenuity and innovation, and prosperity for Americans and Nigerians alike. “We also aim to unlock access for Nigerian businesses and entrepreneurs to the US capital market—which, at over $120 trillion, is the largest globally and continues to rank among the most liquid and efficient in the world. “Already, US venture capital firms are investing in Nigerian startups.

Over 60 per cent of venture capital funding in Nigeria comes from the United States. “We must continue to foster an enabling business environment that catalyzes investment and collaboration needed to attract this kind of high-impact investment.” Speaking further, he pointed out that success required partnership, saying:

“So, we’re asking US businesses to step up to the challenge, invest their time and resources, and seize the great opportunity the Nigerian market offers. “We’re asking Nigerian policymakers to create the conditions to stimulate investment and recognize the long-term value and excellence of US products and services.

“And we’re asking Nigerian students, including you here at LBS, to expand their business and management knowledge in order to be the leaders of Nigeria’s next stage of economic growth.

Speaking specifically on people-to-people ties between the US and Nigeria, he said: “Any strategy starts with people, and I would like to reflect briefly on how far the United States and Nigeria have come in deepening our people-to-people ties, the foundation of our relationship.

“Our strong partnership is built on the rich connections that exist between our countries, our companies, our entrepreneurs, and our people. “Take companies like Flutterwave, Andela, and Esusu—they were all founded by remarkable young Nigerians who studied in the United States. “I’m sure even more start-ups will emerge from the minds of the more than 20,000 Nigerian students currently studying in the United States.

“Those Nigerian students represent the largest number of students from any African country and the 7th largest worldwide. “Similarly, Nigerians are the largest African diaspora group in the United States, with over 750,000 people of Nigerian descent living in the United States.

“These deep bonds of familial, educational, business, and cultural connections underscore the strategic importance of Nigeria to US policy objectives in Africa.” Mills added that over the last few decades, the United States had invested billions of dollars in Nigeria’s health, education, and agriculture sectors—saving lives and creating economic opportunities. “Today, we are at an inflection point.

Now is the time for us to build on the strength of these investments and for Nigeria, one of Africa’s largest economies with huge economic potential, to enter a new phase of vibrant private sector-led growth. Our approach is clear. “We are making a shift: from aid to trade. We are engaging African nations not as aid recipients, but as capable commercial partners.

“As our chief for African Affairs said, “Going forward, we will continue to invest in development – but we will do so through expanded trade and private investment, because it is the private sector – not assistance – that drives economic growth.

“By promoting two-way trade and investment, we will drive mutual growth for both our nations. “As US Ambassador to Nigeria, a key priority of my mandate is to increase trade, investment, and business linkages between our two nations. “

