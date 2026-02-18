We Accredited 89 Observers, 72 Media Organisations For FCT Poll – INEC

…Urges EFCC, ICPC to go after voter traders

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said it has accredited 89 domestic and foreign observers to monitor this weekend’s Area Council elections in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The commission also said 72 domestic and foreign media organisations will be deploying 700 journalists to cover the process.

The INEC Chairman Prof Joash Amupitan, at a stakeholders’ meeting in Abuja on Wednesday, explained that the measure is consistent with the commitment of the commission to transparency and inclusiveness in the electoral process.

Prof. Amupitan further disclosed that the commission has trained 11,873 polling unit officials, “including officials for the 195 split polling units,” who will be supported by 282 Supervisory Presiding Officers, 68 Local Government Area and Registration Area supervisors and monitors, to conduct the elections.

He added that 1,132 vehicles, 620 motorcycles and 14 boats will be deployed to convey election materials and electoral officials on election day.

INEC Chairman further disclosed that 106,099 permanent voter’s cards (PVCs) have been distributed.

“This demonstrates the interest of residents of the Federal Capital Territory in participating in the electoral process. We encourage all registered voters who have collected their PVCs to turn out peacefully on Election Day and exercise their franchise in an orderly manner,” he advised.

Prof. Amupitan said that the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) has been upgraded and would be deployed in all 2,822 polling units across the territory for voter accreditation for uploading of polling unit results to the INEC Result Viewing Portal (IReV) in accordance with established procedures.

“All the required BVAS devices for the polling units, including those for the 195 split polling units, as well as the additional five per cent backup, have been thoroughly tested and fully charged for deployment on election day.

“To further strengthen public confidence, the commission conducted a mock accreditation exercise using the improved BVAS in 289 polling units across the FCT. The outcome of that exercise was satisfactory.

“We are confident in the effectiveness and reliability of the system for this election,” Prof. Amupitan boasted.

The INEC Chairman, who expressed satisfaction with the level of preparedness of the commission for the elections, called on stakeholders to play their own part in ensuring that the election is peaceful, credible and that its outcome is widely accepted.

“Let me reiterate that INEC does not have a political party and does not have a preferred candidate.

“Our mandate is clear: to provide the enabling environment for residents of the Federal Capital Territory to freely choose their representatives on 21st February 2026,” he said.

Prof. Amupitan enjoined candidates and party leaders to prevail on their supporters to act responsibly, respect the rules and allow the will of the people to prevail.

He expressed concern about the issue of vote trading and disclosed that INEC has given a mandate to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to deploy their personnel to polling units.

According to him, any individual found buying or selling votes would be apprehended and dealt with in accordance with the law.

“Vote trading undermines the sanctity of the ballot and erodes public confidence in democratic institutions. It must not be tolerated,” he warned.

FCT Commissioner of Police, Dantawaye Miller, said the command will “deploy massively” for the elections.