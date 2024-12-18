WDEP 6.0 Empowers Women With Skills, Business Grants

Share

The NerdzFactory Foundation, in partnership with Access Corporation, has successfully concluded the 6th edition of the Women Digital Entrepreneurship Program (WDEP), a transformative initiative aimed at equipping Nigerian women with essential digital and entrepreneurial skills.

Held in Asaba, Delta State, the two-week programme empowered 532 women to embrace the digital economy, providing them with tools to start, grow, and sustain their businesses online.

The programme featured intensive training sessions on social media marketing, business management, financial literacy, and business pitching.

Participants also engaged in various activities, including a bootcamp, the Business Connect Webinar, and the Demo-Day, where they showcased innovative ideas to a panel of industry experts, with outstanding pitches receiving grant funding to scale their ventures.

The programme not only surpassed its target of 500 participants but also reinforced its alignment with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, particularly Goal 5 on Gender Equality and Goal 8 on Decent Work and Economic Growth.

