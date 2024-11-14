WDD: Over 24m Adults Living With Diabetes In Africa, Half Remain Undiagnosed – WHO

Share

…Predicts number will rise to 54 million by 2045

The World Health Organization on Thursday revealed that more than 24 million adults are currently living with the deadly diabetes disease in the African region alone while 12 million others remain undiagnosed.

The Organization’s Regional Director for Africa, Dr. Matshidiso Rebecca Moeti, disclosed this in a message to New Telegraph in Makurdi, Benue State to mark this year’s World Diabetes Day (WDD).

Dr Moeti predicted that if urgent urgent interventions are not evolved to address the huge health challenge, the number of people living with diabetes in the region will rise to 54 million by 2045 which is the highest projected increase globally.

She said, this year’s theme: “Breaking Barriers, Bridging Gaps”, emphasizes the imperative of a collaborative approach to the ‘silent killer’ disease prevalence which she said is complicated by multiple drivers including urbanization, unhealthy diets and physical inactivity.

Dr. Moeti described the disease as a chronic lifelong disease that leads to uncontrolled blood sugar levels that comes as ‘the body can no longer produce or use the insulin it produces efficiently’.

“In the WHO African Region alone, more than 24 million adults are currently living with diabetes, half of whom remain undiagnosed. Left untreated, diabetes can lead to complications such as heart disease, stroke, nerve damage, kidney failure, lower-limb amputation, and eye disease that can result in blindness.

“Without urgent interventions, predictions are that the number of people living with diabetes in the African Region will rise to 54 million by 2045, the highest projected increase globally.

“This poses a significant dual health and economic burden, including catastrophic spending by individuals to control their disease.

“Compounding the challenge is that Africa has the lowest investment rate in diabetes care worldwide, at only 1% of the region’s health expenditure. Health systems are also traditionally designed to deal with acute, infectious diseases, without sufficient attention paid to chronic diseases like diabetes”.

The WHO’s Regional Director stated that managing diabetes requires a sustained effort to balance physical health activity, healthy diet, mental well-being, adding that the Organization in the African Region is committed to holistic solutions, including proper nutrition, access to the requisite essential medicines, and mental health support”.

She also stressed the need for the adoption of comprehensive prevention strategies to address risk factors including obesity, poor diet and physical activity, combined with community engagement to ensure good support systems and reduced stigma.

Moeti announced that during the 74th session of the WHO Regional Committee for Africa in August this year, African Member States endorsed WHO’s Framework for the Implementation of the Global Diabetes Compact (GDC) in Africa which focused specifically on the challenge of integrating diabetes care into broader health systems in a multi-sectoral approach, and provided a roadmap for countries to strengthen diabetes prevention, diagnosis and care, especially at primary health care level.

The WHO’s African Regional Leader who urged individuals, communities, governments, health workers, policymakers and civil society organizations to join hands with the Organization to curtail the disease prevalence, advised communities and various governments to also play their roles by creating supportive environments that promote healthy living, reduce stigma, and provide access to affordable diabetes care and education.

