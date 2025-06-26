WDD: Fight Against Illicit Drugs Must Be Collective – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has said that the fight against drug abuse must not be left to the government alone but must involve all Nigerians.

The President made this known in his keynote address at the grand finale of the 2025 World Drug Day commemoration held on Thursday at the Presidential Villa Conference Centre, Abuja.

The address was delivered on his behalf by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume.

He said the fight against drug abuse must become a national movement involving families, faith leaders, civil society organisations, youth groups, community leaders, businesses, and individuals with lived experience. Tinubu added that their voices, stories, and leadership are essential to addressing the crisis.

He noted that drug abuse is closely linked to deeper issues such as poverty, inequality, violence, and conflict, and therefore, tackling it effectively requires a comprehensive approach that fosters peace, promotes inclusive development, and upholds human rights.

Tinubu reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to working with the international community to end the menace of drug abuse and illicit trafficking, stressing that with collective effort, systems that sustain the crisis can be dismantled.

According to him, his administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda in the past two years has been centered on poverty alleviation, empowering the youth, and addressing the needs of the vulnerable through initiatives such as the student loan scheme.

The President commended the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), its personnel, and the leadership under Brigadier General Mohamed Buba Marwa (rtd) for the agency’s globally recognised success in reducing both the supply and demand of drugs.

He said the NDLEA’s work, especially in nationwide sensitisation and the rehabilitation and reintegration of drug users, has attracted commendation and support from international partners.

In his remarks, NDLEA Chairman and Chief Executive, Brig Gen. Marwa (rtd), stated that now is the time for the country to take drug use prevention seriously. He said the reality surrounding Nigeria calls for urgent action from parents, guardians, and the government, particularly in protecting children from being drawn into drug abuse.

Marwa recalled that seven years ago, Nigeria was recorded as having one of the highest drug abuse prevalence rates in the world. With a population now exceeding 230 million, he said it is urgent and pragmatic to prevent new individuals from joining the population of drug users.

He emphasized that drug abuse is not a distant issue but one that affects homes, families, and communities. He said children are especially vulnerable and that experimentation with illicit substances should no longer be ignored or dismissed as a limited problem.

Marwa explained that the agency has strengthened its drug prevention strategies while maintaining a rigorous stance on drug supply reduction.

He revealed that in the last 53 months, the NDLEA has arrested 66,085 suspects, seized 11.1 million kilograms of illicit drugs, secured 12,201 convictions, and rehabilitated 26,393 individuals.

He concluded by reaffirming the NDLEA’s commitment to addressing the socio-economic drivers of drug abuse while improving treatment, rehabilitation, and reintegration across the country.