…says Federation deflecting backslash from angry fans

Former Super Eagles midfielder, Friday Ekpo, has accused the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) of ‘dribbling’ Nigerians with the petition it filed to FIFA over the eligibility of players used by DR Congo national football team in the World Cup playoffs.

Ekpo said the purported petition was nothing more than an attempt to divert attention from the failure of the Eagles to secure qualification for the global showpiece on the field of play.

The former international insisted that Nigeria lost its chances through poor performance and administrative lapses, stressing that the Eagles were placed in one of the easiest qualifying groups but still failed to secure the ticket.

He said, “What petition did you file? We actually heard that they said they filed a petition that the Congolese used ineligible players at variance with the rules of FIFA.

Has FIFA said anything? Did FIFA not confirm DR Congo for the Mexico competition only few days ago?” “Those same players played in the Nations Cup.

The players they are talking about were there. So what exactly are we dragging now? We played football on the field of play and we lost.

Why then go to FIFA?” he queried. According to him, Nigeria’s elimination from the qualifying race should be accepted in good faith rather than creating false hopes among supporters.

“Nigeria is out of the competition. If FIFA is listing the countries that qualified, you will still see Congo there. So what do you expect from Nigeria? This talk about petitions is just to buy time so that people will not criticise them for how we failed and why we failed,” Ekpo said.

Ekpo also criticised the federation for what he described as poor management of the national team during the qualifying campaign. According to him, the federation contributed significantly to Nigeria’s failure by delaying coaching appointments and constantly changing technical crew.

“Why did it take the NFF so long to appoint coaches? During the qualifiers alone, three different coaches managed the team and yet nothing came out of it,” he said.

He added that both the administrators and the players must share responsibility for the missed opportunity.

“The NFF and the players bungled Nigeria’s chances. We were in one of the easiest groups but we still failed to qualify. And when another opportunity came again, we still messed it up,” Ekpo said.

The ex-international warned that attempts to shift blame through petitions or legal manoeuvres would not solve the deeper problems confronting Nigerian football.

According to him, the focus should now be on rebuilding the team and ensuring that administrative mistakes that cost Nigeria the World Cup ticket are not repeated in the future.