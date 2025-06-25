W’Cup Ticket: All Hope Not Lost, We Can Still Qualify, Says Nwabali

Share

Nigeria’s first-choice goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali, has ex – pressed strong belief that the Super Eagles can still qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, despite trailing behind in their group standings.

As it stands, Nigeria sits fourth in Group C with seven points after six matches, trailing group leaders South Africa by six points.

The gap has raised concerns among fans, but Nwabali remains upbeat. Speaking at Super Eagles captain William TroostEkong’s charity game in Lagos, the Chippa United shot-stopper said, “We’re putting in the work.

Yes, it’s tough, and no one is saying it will be easy. Being Nigerian doesn’t mean we’re guaranteed to win every game, but we’ll give our all. We still have faith, and we believe it’s achievable.”

The Eagles will return to World Cup qualifying action in September, following a packed international schedule in June. With more points still up for grabs, Nwabali insists the team is not giving up on their World Cup dream.

Share