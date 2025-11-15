W’Cup: Spain Cruise Towards Next Summer’s Final

Spain have been breezing through World Cup qualifying and they should have few problems in booking their place at this summer’s finals in Georgia in Tbilisi on Saturday.

The European champions have won all four of their qualifiers without conceding with their latest success being a 4-0 win over Bulgaria, which was preceded by a 2-0 win over Georgia, who have seen their hopes of qualifying de- crease rapidly after they captured many hearts with their performances at the Euros last year

Although star Lamine Yamal will be missing for Spain, there are plenty fo top players ready to pick up the baton with Arsenal’s Mikel Merino having scored six goals in the group games and they should get the job done. None of the group rivals have been able to lay a glove on Spain, and that could continue as Georgia look to arrest a run that has seen them lose three of their last four qualifiers.

That included a 4-1 thumping from Turkey from which it may take quite some time to recover, so expect the visitors to win this one while keeping their clean sheet in tact, with a 3-0 win like the one they secured in Bulgaria the suggestion for those looking for a correct-score prediction.

Turkey march towards playoffs

A 6-0 defeat to Spain will have left Turkish fans fearing the worst about their chances of reaching next summer’s World Cup finals, but their team has bounced back well and should take their chance to book a playoff spot on Saturday.

A 4-1 win over Georgia in their last match has put Turkey in a great position to finish second behind the European champions in the four-team section, and they could not have hoped for a better fixture in which to book that spot before a midweek trip to Seville.

For Bulgaria, it has just been a case of damage limitation after they were thumped 6-1 at home by Turkey just a month ago, and the concession of 16 goals in their four qualification matches tells its own story.

There seems little chance of them putting in a strong defensive performance, so we expect Turkey to claim a victory in a match that contains at least four goals, with correct-score punting enthusiasts pointed towards four ending up in the Bulgaria net without the visitors able to muster a reply