W’CUP QUALIFIERS:EAGLES KEEP HOPES ALIVE AS AKOR’S DEBUT GOAL SEALS NERVY WIN AGAINST LESOTHO

Nigeria’s Super Eagles kept their faint hopes of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup alive with a hard-fought 2–1 victory over Lesotho yesterday in Polokwane, South Africa. It was a win that came with relief rather than celebration, as the result only slightly improves Nigeria’s position in Group C.

The team now sits third with 14 points – one behind South Africa and three adrift of group leaders Benin Republic. After a goalless and frustrating first half, captain William Troost-Ekong gave Nigeria the lead from the penalty spot early in the second half.

The breakthrough came after Lesotho’s defender handled the ball in the box following sustained pressure from the Nigerian attack. Debutant Akor Adams, who plays for Sevilla in Spain, doubled the advantage in the 80th minute, calmly finishing from a Victor Osimhen assist.

The goal made Adams the sixth Nigerian player to score on his debut for the Super Eagles. However, the Super Eagles failed to see out the game comfortably. A defensive mix-up late in the match allowed Lesotho to pull one back, forcing a tense finish as Nigeria narrowx ly held on to the three points.

Nigeria started brightly but wasted several chances, with Alex Iwobi and Tolu Arokodare missing opportunities in front of goal. Ademola Lookman and Moses Simon provided width but couldn’t unlock Lesotho’s compact defence in the first half. Coach Eric Chelle’s decision to stick with the 4-4-2 formation saw Stanley Nwabali in goal, Calvin Bassey and TroostEkong at the heart of defence, while Wilfred Ndidiand Iwobi anchored the midfield.

The Super Eagles only found their rhythm after the break, with Lookman’s pressing leading to the penalty that set the tone for Nigeria’s eventual win.

Despite the victory, Nigeria’s qualification path remains narrow. Group leaders Benin Republic defeated Rwanda 1–0, while South Africa were held to a goalless draw by ten-man Zimbabwe.

With only one match remaining against Benin Nigeria must win and hope South Africa drop points to stand any chance of taking the automatic ticket to the 2026 World Cup.