W’Cup Qualifiers: Winor-Burst For Eagles As Chelle’s Men Target First Victory In Rwanda

Super Eagles are desperate to se – cure their first victory in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers as they face the Amavubi of Rwanda today in Kigali. New coach, Eric Chelle, will be hoping to turn things around for the team, which is currently struggling in Group C after four games.

The three-time African champions are in fifth place with only three points, five behind group leaders Benin Republic and a loss or another draw at the Amahoro Stadium today would push the team further away from securing a place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, a tournament they last missed in 2022.

Their last outing ended in disappointment, with the Super Eagles suffering a 2-1 defeat to Benin, despite taking the lead through Raphael Onyedika.

Since then, Chelle has replaced Finidi George as head coach, and this match will be his first competitive game in charge of the Nigerian team.

Meanwhile, Rwanda is dreaming big. The Amavubi (Wasps) are level on points with South Africa with seven points, making them serious contenders for qualification.

They have already secured a crucial away win over Lesotho and are looking to use their two home games in Kigali to strengthen their chances.

New coach Adel Amrouche will be in charge for the first time and hopes to lead his side to a historic first-ever World Cup appearance.

Nigeria has failed to win any of their last four games against Rwanda, including a 2-1 home loss in the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

With history against them and Rwanda looking confident, the Super Eagles must rise to the occasion. The Super Eagles will be boosted by the return of Victor Osimhen, who missed their last two games due to injury.

The striker has been in excellent form, scoring 26 goals for Galatasaray this season. Fans will be hoping he can find his first goal in the qualifiers against Rwanda.

Moses Simon, the in-form Nantes winger, is also expected to play a big role, likely starting in attack along – side Osimhen and Ademola Lookman—the 2023 and 2024 African Footballers of the Year, respectively.

