W’Cup Qualifiers: We Must Rally Around Chelle To Succeed –Ekpo

Former Super Eagles’ star, Friday Ekpo, has called on all ex-internationals and fans of the national team to rally around the new coach of the team, Eric Chelle, ahead of the remaining 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers starting with the two games against Rwanda and Zimbabwe in March.

The Super Eagles coach recently announced that he already invited most of the country’s ex-internationals to come around as a source of motivation for the team ahead of the crucial games with Ekpo saying everyone should come around the team whether invited or not.

“We must all come together whether he calls you or not,” Ekpo said. “We have a new coach, all we need now is to help him. We are not going to be on the field of play with him, we’re not going to train his players, he knows who he’s going to call but we pray for him to succeed.

“We must do everything humanly possible. We should give constructive criticism until he achieves what we are looking for. For now, we need to support him. If he cannot make it, it’s not of his making but then we pray for him to do that.”

