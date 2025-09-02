W’Cup Qualifiers: Transfer Delays Threaten To Affect Eagles’ Build-Up

…as Ekong, two others land in Camp

The Super Eagles have started arriving at their training camp in Uyo ahead of important World Cup qualifying matches. Captain William Ekong, Bruno Onyemaechi, and goalkeeper Amas Obasogie are the first players to land in camp.

However, some key players are still busy sorting out their transfers in Europe. Ademola Lookman, Cyriel Dessers, Tolu Arokodare, Chrisantus Uche, and Samuel Chukwueze are expected to join the team later. Because of this, there are concerns that the team’s preparation might be affected.

The good news is that many of the players are expected to arrive by tomorrow. This means the team will likely have its first full training session then, giving the coach a chance to bring everyone together before the big matches.

Nigeria is currently fourth in their group and must win their upcoming games against Rwanda and South Africa to keep their hopes alive for the 2026 World Cup, which will be held in the USA, Canada, and Mexico. Fans and the team hope all players arrive soon so they can train well and be ready for the tough qualifiers ahead.