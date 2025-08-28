W’Cup Qualifiers: Transfer Crisis Won’t Affect Lookman Against Rwanda, S’Africa –Obodo

Former Super Eagles midfielder, Christian Obodo, has backed Ademola Lookman to deliver for Nigeria in next month’s 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and South Africa, despite the forward’s ongoing transfer troubles in Italy.

Lookman has not played for his club, Atalanta, since pre-season, as he remains locked in a transfer standoff with the club. He is currently training alone at the club’s facilities while his future is being decided. Still, the reigning CAF Player of the Year has been included in Nigeria’s 31-man provisional squad for the qualifiers.

Some have argued that he should be left out until his club situation is resolved, but Obodo believes otherwise. The former Perugia of Italy midfielder said Lookman’s teammate, Victor Osimhen, endured a similar situation when he was at Napoli and didn’t deter him from delivering for the national team.

“He should come and play for the Super Eagles,” Obodo said. “We remember Osimhen went through something similar at Napoli, but still came, played for Nigeria, and delivered. We have to support Lookman at this point in his career.” Eagles coach, Eric Chelle, is expected to cut the provisional squad down to 23 players ahead of the qualifiers, with Nigeria facing Rwanda on September 6 before taking on South Africa on September 9.