W’Cup Qualifiers: Sports Editors Bemoan Eagles Poor Run

The Guild of Sports Editors of Nigeria, the umbrella body of the country’s managers of the sports desks, has expressed its disappointment over the Nigeria Football Federation’s handling of Nigeria’s quest to qualify for the 2026 World Cup finals.

Nigeria is in third position in Group C with 11 points behind South Africa (17 Points) and Benin Republic (14 points) with just two games to go. Reacting to the country’s struggles in a group comprising Rwanda, Lesotho, Zimbabwe, South Africa and Benin Republic, the editors said the Super Eagles would not have fallen so low if the managers of the team were serious from the start.

The Guild in a statement signed by the its President, Mr Tony Ubani and Secretary, Dare Esan, said it was unfortunate that the people saddled with the responsibility of leading the country’s charge for the World Cup dilly-dallied when decisive action was needed and also allowed indiscipline to ruin the country’s bid to qualify for the tournament.