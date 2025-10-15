W’Cup Qualifiers: Second Chance For Eagles As Osimhen’s Hat-Trick Fires Nigeria To Playoff

Chelle’s men to face Cameroon, Gabon, B’Faso in Morocco

With 27 goals, Galatasaray striker needs nine to overtake Yekini

N igeria’s dream of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup remains alive after a spirited 4-0 victory over Benin Republic in Uyo yesterday handed the Super Eagles a lifeline, and a playoff ticket, in what has been a rollercoaster qualifying campaign.

Galatasaray striker, Victor Osimhen, led the charge, netting a brilliant hat-trick to lift the Eagles out of despair and into the playoff round as one of the best second-placed teams in the African qualifiers.

Despite finishing second in Group C behind South Africa, who defeated Rwanda 3-0 to claim the automatic qualification spot, Eagles’ emphatic win elevated them to third place in the CAF ranking of secondplaced teams, ensuring another shot at qualification through the mini playoff in Morocco.

Osimhen showed why he remains Nigeria’s most feared forward. The 2023 African Footballer of the Year silenced critics with a dominant performance at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, scoring in the third, 29th, and 51st minutes to register his second international hat-trick.

His first goal came after a slick exchange with Samuel Chukwueze, before heading home his second from a Moses Simon cross.

He completed his treble early in the second half, taking his total tally in World Cup qualifiers to nine, the highest by any Nigerian in this qualifying cycle.

The goals took Osimhen’s overall international tally to 27 goals, moving him closer to the all-time Nigerian record held by the late Rashidi Yekini, who scored 37.

Osimhen now needs just nine more goals to etch his name at the top of Nigeria’s goalscoring history. Knowing the goal difference would be crucial, the Eagles kept pressing even after going 3-0 up.

Their persistence paid off in added time when substitute Frank Onyeka smashed home a stunning volley to make it 4-0, courtesy of yet another fine assist from Simon.

That fourth goal proved vital, lifting Nigeria above several other group runnersup in the CAF ranking of best second-placed teams.

Eric Chelle’s men finished third in the secondplaced standings behind Cameroon and Gabon, and ahead of Burkina Faso, securing their place in next month’s four-team playoff tournament.

The Super Eagles will now turn their attention to next month’s playoffs in Morocco, where they will face Cameroon, Gabon, and Burkina Faso.

The winner of the mini-tournament will represent Africa in the intercontinental playoff, a final hurdle before booking a place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.