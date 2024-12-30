W’Cup Qualifiers: Presidency Orders NFF To Resolve Coach Uncertainty

Share

The Federal Government has directed the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to quickly resolve the coaching situation for the Super Eagles.

It has specifically urged the NFF to finalise the hiring of a foreign coach as part of efforts to boost the team’s chances to revive their World Cup qualifying campaign.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the NFF had resolved to hire an expatriate for the team even though Austin Eguavoen led the side to the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

However, a source in the NFF told our correspondent that barring unforeseen circumstances, an expatriate would be hired next month based on the marching order from the Presidency.

The source confirmed that the Technical Committee of the NFF will meet in the second week of January to make firm recommendations to the board.

