W’Cup Qualifiers: Our Focus On Rwanda, Not S’Africa–Eagles

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have vowed not to be distracted by the prospect of a high-stakes clash with South Africa’s Bafana Bafana in Bloemfontein, insisting their full focus remains on tomorrow’s showdown with Rwanda’s Amavubi in Uyo.

Captain William TroostEkong stressed that the team is determined to take the qualifying campaign one game at a time. “You take one step at a time. We have Rwanda to play on Saturday, and there are three points there. After that is concluded, then we begin to think of South Africa.

There are three points also in there when we play in Bloemfontein, but that is a few days after Rwanda. Rwanda comes first,” Ekong said yesterday. Nigeria’s qualifying journey has been far from impressive, with the Eagles failing to secure a win in their first four matches.

Yet, the players remain optimistic that maximum points in the remaining fixtures will be enough to earn a ticket to the expanded 48-team World Cup in North America next year. “We will do our very best to go all out and win the remaining four matches. Hopefully, that will be good enough to take us there,” Ekong added.

The caution to remain grounded is not without precedent. During the 1998 FIFA World Cup in France, Nigeria looked too far ahead at a possible quarter-final clash with Brazil, only to be humbled 4-1 by Denmark in the Round of 16. Denmark’s Brian Laudrup famously remarked afterwards: “Nigeria should learn to count one before four.” The Super Eagles are determined not to repeat such mistakes. The encounter with Rwanda is a Matchday 7 fixture, while the clash with South Africa follows a few days later as Matchday 8.