W’Cup Qualifiers: Osimhen Keeps Eagles Coach Sweating For Crucial Lesotho, Benin Ties

Galatasaray striker, Victor Osimhen, is racing against time to be fit for the Super Eagles’ crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying matches against Lesotho and the Benin Republic later this month.

The 26-year-old did not participate in full training yesterday as the club intensified preparations for their high-profile Super Lig derby against Besikta. According to Turkish outlet Fanatik, Osimhen was restricted to individual training away from the main group, casting fresh doubts on his availability for both club and country.

The former Napoli star has endured a frustrating start to life in Istanbul. Having sustained an injury during Nigeria’s World Cup qualifier against Rwanda in September, Osimhen was ruled out of the subsequent 1-1 draw with South Africa.

His recovery has since taken longer than initially expected, limiting his involvement for both Galatasaray and the Super Eagles. Despite scoring a decisive penalty in Galatasaray’s recent 1-0 win over Liverpool in midweek, the forward has yet to regain full match fitness. Nigeria’s technical crew, led by coach Eric Chelle, are closely monitoring the situation, with the squad list for the October qualifiers still under wraps.